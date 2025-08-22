Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control extends fee waivers amid shelter crisis

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is extending fee waivers as the shelter reaches crisis-level overcrowding.

Officials have issued a crisis-level alert due to severe overcrowding at its shelters, with only two open dog kennels remaining as of Friday.

The ACC is urgently seeking adopters, fosters, or participants in its short-term ‘Staycation’ program to alleviate overcrowding and prevent the possibility of euthanasia. The situation has become critical as the shelter population has surged despite recent efforts to increase adoptions, officials said.

Last Friday, ACC waived all adoption fees as part of the Clear the Shelters event, which aimed to boost adoptions and reduce the shelter population.

This initiative will continue through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both shelter locations.

Since the fee-waived adoptions began, 91 dogs and 89 cats have been adopted. However, during the same period, 142 dogs and 126 cats have entered the shelter, outpacing the number of adoptions, officials said.

The public is encouraged to help by adopting, fostering, or participating in the Staycation program, which allows individuals to take a dog home for a short break, providing temporary relief for the shelter.

With the Clear the Shelters event continuing, ACC hopes to find homes for more animals and ease the overcrowding situation. Community participation is crucial to prevent the need for euthanasia and ensure the well-being of the animals, officials said.

