Last-ditch efforts being made to save shelter in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two animal control officers now work under emergency management until a more permeant solution can be decided.

For over a decade, the responsibility of caring for animals in Anson County has been given to Maureen Lett, the director of the Anson County Animal Shelter.

“If I give up, if I quit, then things just go on the way it used to be,” Lett said.

On Friday, Channel 9 was at the shelter when Lett found forever homes for dozens of animals. This was a last-ditch effort before she promised to resign for good. The Anson County manager had just ripped “animal control” from the shelter’s oversight.

“It’s a temporary measure because something had to be done,” said the Anson County manager, Lynn Sossamon. “We were about to be with no animal control officers.”

Sossamon said two shelter employees had filed grievances against Lett and wanted to leave.

Today, commissioners held a special meeting to discuss this change, and Lett. They voted in confidence in Lett, saying she isn’t the problem. The board also voted to have animal control be temporality under Anson County Emergency Management. A committee will be established to look at the future of animal control.

“Whichever department, I just want to be able to provide effective services to the citizens of this county,” said District 4 Chairman, Jamie Cauldle. “Since I’ve been elected, animal control has been a topic of discussion and I would like to find a permanent solution to this ongoing problem.”

Lett said she would continue to take care of the animals and hopes to see the Anson County Sheriff’s Office take over animal control.

Sossamon said the committee to decide the future of animal control will meet soon. He didn’t have an exact timeline as for when people will see a new plan for it.

