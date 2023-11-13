Vocational Career Fair for teens held at ImaginOn in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be hosting its second annual Vocational Career Fair Monday morning.

The event, put on in partnership with the Academy of Goal Achievers, was held at ImaginOn in Uptown Charlotte.

Organizers said the Vocational Career Fair aims to educate and connect Charlotte’s high school youth to the ample number of vocational careers and training programs in and around the Queen City.

This year, an estimated 250 high school students were expected to attend. Last year, the fair impacted over 150 students and their families, providing information and exposure to vocational career pathways and programs.

Due to last year’s impact, over 25 organizations signed up to be at this year’s event.

