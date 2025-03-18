Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to temporarily shut down throughout next month

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County public library system will shut down throughout next month.

According to an advisory on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s website, they’re moving to a new software.

New library card sign-ups will be unavailable starting April 1. Existing card holders won’t have access to some services.

Online event registration will shut down April 4.

From April 13 onward, library branches won’t be able to process returns.

All branches will close April 18-23, with services returning to normal May 5.

