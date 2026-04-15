2 NC rivers ranked top 10 most endangered

Two North Carolina rivers are among the top 10 most endangered rivers of 2026, according to a report from the nonprofit American Rivers.

Specifically, the report ranks the Lumber River in the southeast at No. 4 due to pollution threats from forever chemicals and agricultural waste.

Meanwhile, the Dan River in the northwest part of the state is ranked No. 8 due to two natural gas pipelines planned to be built within the water basin.

The report calls for the strictest clean water safeguards necessary to keep drinking water, recreation, and local ecosystems safe.

VIDEO: Roots for Rivers program seeks volunteers to maintain creekside trees

Roots for Rivers program seeks volunteers to maintain creekside trees

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