Charlotte-Mecklenburg student breaks record for stolen bases

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A student at North Mecklenburg High School broke the North Carolina Record for Stolen Bases on Friday.

The record had been held for 20 years by North Mecklenburg High School’s Mike Cavasinni. He set the record in 2005 at 109 bases stolen. He went on to play college baseball for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

But on Friday, Ryan Clark of North Mecklenburg High School stole his 110th base, Coach Matt Neville said. Clark then finished the game with 111 stolen bases.

“Hats off to Ryan Clark for an amazing career and more stolen bases to come as the season winds down,” Neville said.

