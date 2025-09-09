Charlotte middle school receives 30 bikes for student cycling program

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have received a fleet of 30 specialized bikes from the Riding for Focus program by OutRide, set to benefit students at Quail Hollow Middle School.

The Riding for Focus program provides not only the bikes but also a comprehensive 14-lesson curriculum focused on cycling handling and traffic safety. This initiative aims to build students’ confidence and competence in cycling, encouraging them to become lifelong cyclists.

The specialized bikes, known as Specialized Rock Hopper bikes, will be assembled at Quail Hollow Middle School with the support of CMS Physical Education Teachers.

The bikes come equipped with LED helmets, ensuring safety for the students as they learn to ride.

The program’s curriculum is designed to unlock the social, emotional, and cognitive benefits of cycling, providing students with valuable life skills beyond just learning to ride a bike.

An event to build the bikes is scheduled to take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Quail Hollow Middle School’s gymnasium.

