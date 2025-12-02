Charlotte mom turns to community for Christmas joy amid tough times

CHARLOTTE — Like many children around the globe, sisters Serenity and Anne Marie are making their Christmas lists and checking them twice.

“As a parent, you strive to really see that smile on your child’s face,” Charlotte mom Marion Dudley told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis. “You might not be able to do everything your child wants, but seeing that smile on their face is the ultimate joy.”

In years past, Dudley has relied on Toys for Tots to help provide her girls’ Christmas joy.

“That means the world to me,” she said. “Even if it’s just one toy or $1, I appreciate every little thing.”

As it is for so many in our community, money is tight for this family of three. Dudley’s youngest daughter has a rare genetic disorder that requires a lot of care. Her oldest was recently diagnosed with autism, and Marion herself struggles with health issues. She’s studying to get a degree in allied health sciences, but she isn’t able to work right now.

“I don’t have a lot of extra money to buy Christmas gifts with,” she said.

Unfortunately, Toys for Tots is going through a tough time as well. The nonprofit made the tough decision to stop accepting applications because there just aren’t enough toy donations coming in to meet the need.

Dudley is hopeful the community will step in to help give her girls and thousands of other children the holiday they deserve.

“They just smile so big. ‘Oh, look at what Santa Claus brought me,’” she said. “You know, they love it, and I love it as a parent too because, especially with everything that they go through, you know, that’s very good to see them smile.”

Toys for Tots Charlotte previously said it will consider opening applications again if it can collect enough toys for families who already applied. It’s looking for Lego sets, hygiene products and toys for all age groups. Toy weapons and video games will not be accepted.

The organization’s director created an Amazon Wish List so viewers can donate from that.

For more information about how to get involved and a full list of local donation sites, visit the Toys for Tots Charlotte website.

