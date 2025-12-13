Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts Lights and Sirens Race for Hope

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol hosted its inaugural Lights and Sirens Race for Hope 5K at the Charlotte Motor Speedway to raise funds for Special Olympics North Carolina.

Around 300 runners participated in the event, which featured a 5K run and a 1.5-mile fun run on the track.

Sponsors included Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Automotive Group, Whelen Engineering, Dunkin’ Coastal Franchising, Bullington Construction, FanDuel, Climate Systems, Walmart, Farm Bureau Cabarrus, Fink & Hayes, and SweetFrog.

Participants received a T-shirt and 5K registrants received a finisher medal.

