Charlotte Motor Speedway welcomes Idalia evacuees

CONCORD, N.C. — The Charlotte Motor Speedway said Tuesday it is now welcoming Idalia evacuees.

With the governor declaring a State of Emergency for North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway is opening up its dry camping area for evacuees concerned about the potential for flooding.

The speedway opened for evacuees at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s something they’ve done in the past for other hurricanes. The speedway is open to anyone in the Southeast evacuating from the path of the hurricane in Florida or anyone on the Carolina coast who needs to come inland.

The team there said they will help anyone camping in the Carolinas concerned about flooding in their area.

“If it gives us an opportunity to show a little southern hospitality and bring a little comfort to somebody that is in a period of anxiety and stress with what may be going on back home, that makes us feel good,” Scott Cooper said.

In years past, the speedway said they’ve had a few families come for safety. They said they’ll remain open until the need is over.

Evacuees must check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office on Bruton Smith Boulevard, which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After-hour arrivals should park on the service road beside the camping office and check in the following morning after 9 a.m. Following check-in, evacuees will be directed to a dry camping location on speedway property.

Questions can be directed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway camping office at 704-455-4445.

TRACKING IDALIA: How will it affect the Carolinas?

