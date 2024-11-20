Charlotte moves into top 10 on this ‘Best Places’ list

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has moved up on an annual list of the nation’s top places to retire.

The Queen City landed at No. 9 on U.S News & World Report’s 2025 ranking of the “Best Places to Retire” in the U.S. The list, released this week, covers the nation’s 150 largest cities.

Charlotte made a big jump from No. 75 on last year’s list. It scored 6.8 out of 10 possible points this year versus 6.7 points in 2023.

U.S. News made two key changes to its ranking methodology this year. It changed the geographic area to cities from metros and shifted its scoring to give happiness the most weight (27%). Other factors included affordability (25%), health-care quality (15%), retiree taxes (13%), desirability (12%) and job market (8%).

Read more here.

VIDEO: Charlotte-Metro one of the best places to open a small business, recent study finds

Charlotte-Metro one of the best places to open a small business, recent study finds

©2024 Cox Media Group