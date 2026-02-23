Charlotte names Kevin White as next athletic director

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte has named Kevin White as the new athletic director for the 49ers. White most recently served as the deputy athletics director at Clemson University.

He is scheduled to begin his new role on March 1st. White will be the eighth athletic director for the program.

White spent the past four years at Clemson as the second-in-command for the Tigers’ athletic department. The university revealed the selection today and plans to hold an introductory press conference later this week.

Charlotte will formally introduce White during a press conference on Thursday.

