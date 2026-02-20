Local

Hornets’ Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller make franchise history in single game

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A pair of Charlotte Hornets sealed their spots in franchise history.

Kon Knueppel set a new franchise record for the most three-pointers in a single season by a Hornets rookie.

He claimed the record Thursday night with 185.

The Hornets have 26 games left in the regular season.

Brandon Miller set a new mark for consecutive free throws.

He claimed the record from Kemba Walker after making 54 in a row.

