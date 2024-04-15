Charlotte native, former NFL player eliminated from American Idol

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Blake Proehl will not be the next winner of American Idol.

Proehl was eliminated Sunday night, coming short of the top 20 this season.

He played football at Providence High School before heading to East Carolina University, where he played as a wide receiver. In 2021, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following that year’s draft, the Observer says.

He made it the farthest out of any competitors from the Charlotte metro.

Gastonia’s Bethany Teague and Garrison Bennet of Hickory were eliminated before the round of 56.

