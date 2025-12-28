Charlotte nonprofit buys apartment property for more than double 2021 price

CHARLOTTE — DreamKey Partners has acquired an Enderly Park multifamily community for $8.75 million.

DreamKey bought Nu Wesley at 1052 McQuay St. from New York City-based Nu Partners in a sale that closed on Dec. 17, according to Mecklenburg County property records. Northmarq’s Ron Corrao, Matthew Weinstein, Eric Liebich, Dane Lozier and Scott Fuller completed the sale on behalf of Nu Partners.

Nu Partners acquired the property in January 2021 for $3.9 million, according to county records.

Corraro, managing partner of Northmarq’s Charlotte multifamily investment sales division, said the sale reflects strong demand for well-located value-add opportunities within the market.

