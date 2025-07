CHARLOTTE — More office spaces in our area are being filled thanks to a growing job market, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Currently, Charlotte is above the national average in terms of vacant office space.

According to reports from Yardi Matrix, Charlotte is beating out Atlanta, Seattle, and Miami.

The slowdown in the construction of office spaces is also contributing.

