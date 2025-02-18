Charlotte, OMB, Truist Field among nominations in national ‘Best of’ awards

CHARLOTTE — Voting in USA Today’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards is underway and the Queen City and several local spots are among the nominees.

According to the website, the 20 nominees for each category are selected by a panel of travel experts.

If you want to show your support, you can vote once a day in each category. We’ve listed the categories and included links below.

Charlotte is nominated in the “Best Beer City” category. Voting ends on Feb. 24 at noon.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is nominated in the “Best Beer Garden” category. Voting ends on Feb. 24 at noon.

Salud Beer Shop is nominated in the “Best Beer Bar” category. Voting ends on Feb. 24 at noon.

NoDa Brewing Company is nominated in the “Best Brewery Tour” category. Voting ends on Feb. 24 at noon.

Sycamore Brewing’s Spaceman Spliff is nominated in the “Best Beer Label” category. Voting ends on Feb. 24 at noon.

Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte is nominated in the “Best Minor League Ballpark” category. Voting ends on March 17 at noon.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is nominated in the “Best Renaissance Fair” category. Voting ends on March 10 at noon.

Last year, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery took the top spot for Best Beer Garden.

