Local

Charlotte packaging company to close, leaving more than 100 jobless

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Graphic Packaging International A packaging company in southwest Charlotte is permanently closing, leaving more than 100 people without jobs, state records show.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A packaging company in southwest Charlotte is permanently closing, leaving more than 100 people without jobs, state records show.

According to a WARN Notice, Graphic Packaging International is closing its facility at 800 Westinghouse Boulevard near Interstate 77.

The facility is expected to close on or about March 31, the notice says.

ALSO READ: Dozens of jobs in limbo amid changeover at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

About 112 people will be laid off during a 14-day period that starts on March 11.

It’s not clear why the facility is closing.

(WATCH BELOW: Matthews company to close, leaving 48 employees without jobs)

Matthews company to close, leaving 48 employees without jobs



©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read