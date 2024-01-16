Charlotte packaging company to close, leaving more than 100 jobless

CHARLOTTE — A packaging company in southwest Charlotte is permanently closing, leaving more than 100 people without jobs, state records show.

According to a WARN Notice, Graphic Packaging International is closing its facility at 800 Westinghouse Boulevard near Interstate 77.

The facility is expected to close on or about March 31, the notice says.

About 112 people will be laid off during a 14-day period that starts on March 11.

It’s not clear why the facility is closing.

