Local

Charlotte population grows as apartment construction slows

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Queensbridge Collective project is located at 1111 South Tryon Street in Charlotte. (The Charlotte Business Journal)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — More than 4,000 people moved to the center of Charlotte in the last year.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, developers said they are slowing down on construction.

ALSO READ: Growing Gastonia: Charlotte’s population boom spreads across the Catawba River

This comes after a surge of more than 1,300 apartments in five years.

The number of new apartments in places like Uptown and South End is expected to decline by 30% this year, according to the Business Journal.

VIDEO: Growing Gastonia: Charlotte’s population boom spreads across the Catawba River

Growing Gastonia: Charlotte’s population boom spreads across the Catawba River

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read