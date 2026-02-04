Charlotte population grows as apartment construction slows

CHARLOTTE — More than 4,000 people moved to the center of Charlotte in the last year.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, developers said they are slowing down on construction.

This comes after a surge of more than 1,300 apartments in five years.

The number of new apartments in places like Uptown and South End is expected to decline by 30% this year, according to the Business Journal.

VIDEO: Growing Gastonia: Charlotte’s population boom spreads across the Catawba River

