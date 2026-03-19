Charlotte Pride internship, scholarship applications open

CHARLOTTE — Applications are now open for the Charlotte Pride summer internship and scholarship program.

The programs are made possible through a grant from Principal Foundation.

According to a release from Charlotte Pride, the programs aim to support economic mobility for LGBTQ and ally college students in the Charlotte area.

Recipients are eligible for up to $10,000 for the 2026-2027 school year.

The internship comes with a $5,000 stipend. The chosen intern will spend eight weeks assisting organizers during the summer Pride season.

Visit Charlotte Pride’s website for more information about available scholarships and applications.

VIDEO: Organizers gearing up for Charlotte Pride weekend in Uptown

Organizers gearing up for Charlotte Pride weekend in Uptown

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