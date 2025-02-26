Who does the Top Dog and Infinity Live commercials? Charlotte man inspires others

Terrell “Lucky” John is one of the most recognizable voices in Charlotte radio.

You can hear him on nearly every station advertising car dealerships, attorney offices, and other businesses.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno spoke with John, who operates out of his Charlotte condo, about what inspired him to start his voiceover career.

“Nobody sees your vision, but you,” John said. “It’s not their vision for them to see, so don’t quit. Work smarter and work harder than everybody else.”

At 11 p.m. on Channel 9, John explains how he came up with his unique sound and his hope to inspire other entrepreneurs.

