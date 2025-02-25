Charlotte ranks among cities with most residents in financial distress

CHARLOTTE — A recent analysis has placed Charlotte among the top U.S. cities where residents are experiencing significant economic strain.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, examined various indicators across the 100 largest U.S. cities and found that Charlotte ranks fifth overall for having the most people in financial distress. The report evaluated factors such as credit scores, the prevalence of distressed financial accounts, bankruptcy filings and online searches for debt-related assistance.

Charlotte stood out for its high number of individuals with accounts in financial distress and a notable increase in bankruptcy filings over the past year. Charlotte tied with other cities at No. 1 in two categories: people with accounts in distress and the average number of accounts in distress.

