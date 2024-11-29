NC beach town among most expensive in US

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Home prices in an Outer Banks community rival those in Austin, Texas, one of the fastest-growing places in the country.

Kill Devil Hills, and many other smaller communities across the country, have home prices similar to those found in large cites, a new study found.

The LendingTree study set out to determine the most expensive small towns in America and, using U.S. Census data, analyzed communities with populations under 50,000.

Kill Devil Hills ranks 13th in terms of median home value with a figure of $386,600.

The next most expensive town in North Carolina is in the mountains.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Beach bingo business gets pushback from city

Beach bingo business gets pushback from city

©2024 Cox Media Group