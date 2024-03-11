Charlotte receives grants for McCrorey Heights, Oaklawn Park

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte has received two grants for two communities in a corridor opportunity.

Charlotte was one of only 19 cities in the United States to receive Underrepresented Communities Grant to preserve the history of McCrorey Heights and Oaklawn Park.

The grant totals $21,500 and will allow the city to obtain vital consulting services for finalizing the National Register for both communities.

“We are honored to receive this grant from the National Park Service,” said Monica Holmes, deputy director of the City of Charlotte’s Planning Department. “Preserving the legacy of our civil rights leaders is not only a tribute to their courage and dedication but also a vital step in educating future generations about the struggles and triumphs of our past.”

McCrorey Heights and Oaklawn Park are already designated Charlotte Historic Districts. If they are added to the National Register of Historic Places, they will get additional preservation benefits and incentives.

