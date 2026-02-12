CHARLOTTE — Drought conditions continue to worsen across the Carolinas, with the latest update now showing areas of extreme drought in parts of Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly, and Union counties. This is the first time Mecklenburg County has experienced extreme drought conditions since 2008.

The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council updates this data every week. They note in this latest report, that even though drought impacts tend to be reduced in the winter, water conservation efforts still need to be considered as water levels in soils, streams, and lakes remain well-below normal.

This latest drought update comes on the heels of what’s been a relatively dry few months in the Carolinas. In Charlotte, we have only picked up just over 3 inches of rain since Dec. 1, 2025, which includes the moisture collected from our two winter storms. That makes it our driest winter up to this point on record since 2001. To completely alleviate these drought concerns, the Queen City would need nearly 10 inches of rain in a month.

Charlotte records driest winter since 2001 as drought concerns persist

While there is rain in the forecast for the upcoming weekend, it won’t be nearly enough to help alleviate the dry conditions the Carolinas are experiencing.

Drought conditions will need to be closely watched as we transition to spring in the next few weeks. Extremely dry conditions during the growing season could result in poor crop germination, delayed planting, or stunted plant growth.

How much rain would we need to fix the drought? For the Charlotte area, we would need nearly 10" of rain in a month to return appropriate water levels to our streams and soils. For parts of the South Carolina upstate, that number is closer to 15"! pic.twitter.com/LCnxx8eYgx — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) February 12, 2026

