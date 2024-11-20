Charlotte Rescue Mission needs turkey donations for Thanksgiving meals

CHARLOTTE — A non-profit in the Queen City is asking for help getting turkeys for Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Charlotte Rescue Mission said Wednesday that they’re about 1,300 turkeys short of their goal.

You can donate turkeys to the nonprofit at their main office at 915 W. 1st Street on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. On Friday and Saturday, you can bring turkeys to 624 McNinch Street. Collection hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Learn more at the Charlotte Rescue Mission’s website here.

