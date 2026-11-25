CHARLOTTE — Millions of passengers across the country will rush to make it to their holiday destinations this week, and American Airlines is making big changes to make that experience safer and keep your luggage from getting lost.

The airline has rolled out remote-controlled robots that will push planes back from the gate. Charlotte Douglas International Airport has six of them in use. The airline says the technology will improve safety for workers.

So far, more than 250 employees have been trained to safely operate the robots at CLT.

American also launched geofencing technology to ensure passengers’ bags make it to the right place. The airline says baggage handling teams have new handheld devices that track whether a bag has been delivered to the right plane. If not, they’ll receive an alert.

From Nov. 19 through Nov. 23, American Airlines flew 3.2 million passengers systemwide. That’s out of the total 8 million people expected to travel this holiday period.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day. American Airlines is expecting around 700 scheduled departures out of Charlotte alone as people head home.

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