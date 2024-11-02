Charlotte restaurant chain set to emerge from bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Back Yard Burgers is leaving Chapter 11 behind. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina has confirmed the burger chain’s reorganization plan, which goes into effect Dec. 1.

That plan gives the quick-service restaurant company — operating under Tantum Companies LLC — a pathway to emerge from bankruptcy and successfully reorganize for future growth, Back Yard Burgers said in a statement. “Based on the projected financials of the reorganized debtor, the operations contemplated will generate sufficient operating revenue to fund all payments,” a court filing reads.

Back Yard Burgers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2023 after shuttering its Charlotte-area restaurants. The plan teetered on the edge of Chapter 7 liquidation at one point.

Charlotte-based Axum Capital Partners — co-owned by former Carolinas Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad II — bought a controlling interest in Back Yard Burgers in 2017. The initial bankruptcy petition was signed by managers including Muhammad, Denis Ackah-Yensu, Raymond Groth and Jim Phillips.

