Charlotte restaurants will donate portion of sales to CMPD foundation in honor fallen officers

CHARLOTTE — Several restaurants in the Charlotte area will donate a portion of their sales to the families of the officers killed in a shootout in east Charlotte on April 29.

On Wednesday, all locations of Duckworth’s Grill and Taphouse, Link and Pin, and The Cellar at Duckworth’s will donate 5% of their sales to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation’s Help Our Heroes Fund.

Other local businesses coming together to support the victims’ families include Girl Tribe, 704 Shop, and Glory Days Apparel. The three brands collaborated on special-edition T-shirts, and 100% of the proceeds from each shirt sold will go to the families. For more information or to purchase a shirt, click here.

CMPD officer Joshua Eyer, Special Operations and Intelligence Unit Investigators Sam Poloche and William Elliott, and Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks were killed on April 29 while serving a warrant.

VIDEO: Charlotte-area businesses, restaurants raise money for fallen officers’ families

Charlotte-area businesses, restaurants raise money for fallen officers’ families





©2024 Cox Media Group