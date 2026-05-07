The Charlotte metro area hit the jackpot with rain over the past 48 hours, meteorologist Danielle Miller said on Thursday. Many neighborhoods picked up over 2 inches of rain, including at Charlotte Douglass International Airport.

This rainstorm provided the most rain the Charlotte area has seen since last fall. The last time we had over 2 inches of rain was between Oct. 26, 2025, and Oct. 28, 2025. The last time Charlotte saw more than 2 inches of rain in 24 hours was Aug. 5, 2025.

While this rain was a welcome sight, it only puts a dent in the rainfall deficit we are experiencing in the Carolinas.

Charlotte sees heaviest rainfall since fall 2025

The drought monitor update for this week remains the same, with extreme-to-exceptional drought conditions continuing. It’s important to note that this rain event was not included in the latest drought monitor, as the data for these updates stops every Tuesday.

The rain we have received over the past 48 hours will be included in next week’s update, though we are not expecting a big improvement in conditions.

Charlotte sees heaviest rainfall since fall 2025

We would need to pick up 15 inches of rain over the course of the month to fix the drought.

To put it in perspective, this drought is like having a credit card balance. The rain we received this week is like paying off the minimum payment; however, we still have the initial balance to tackle, too. We will need many more rainy days ahead to get ahead of these dry conditions.

More rain is in the forecast this weekend and next week. For the latest rain chances where you live, make sure to download the Channel 9 Weather App.

©2026 Cox Media Group