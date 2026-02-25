MLS to award grants to 4 nonprofits in the Carolinas during All-Star Week

CHARLOTTE — When the MLS All-Star Game comes to Charlotte this summer, the league will also invest in the community, awarding $15,000 grants to four nonprofits across North and South Carolina through its Hometown Heroes Showcase.

Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown explains how it works with help from Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico, recently named an all-star ambassador.

Bronico has fully embraced being dubbed the “mayor,” with his work in Charlotte extending far beyond the pitch through years of advocacy and service.

“When I first started getting involved, I was, like, you don’t really know what to expect. It’s just, like, how can I help?” Bronico said.

Seems only right, this “mayor” is among the first voices to help launch the MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase. The showcase features four grants, awarded at $15,000 each, celebrating nonprofits and their leaders across the Carolinas.

“People always see the product or the highlight that goes online when these organizations go out and help others, but they don’t realize what goes into it,” Bronico said. “There’s so much that goes into the background that is unseen that really these grants can help not jumpstart but heighten the impact that they have.”

Nominations started Wednesday with groups required to meet one or more of the following criteria:

Equipping students and teachers for classroom success.

Fostering wellness for the whole person through confidence, connection and healthy habits.

Expanding access to nutritious meals.

Delivering essential items to help meet basic needs.

“Ultimately, the whole reason any of us are here is to help other people,” Bronico said. “Honestly, I think that’s the most important part. That’s kind of what it’s all about.”

Nominations run through March 15. Click here for more information.

To be considered by the selection committee, the organization and its leader must be:

Based in North or South Carolina.

A current resident.

A registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization demonstrating a minimum of one year business operations.

VIDEO: MLS All-Star Game prepares to move to the Queen City

MLS All-Star Game prepares to move to the Queen City

©2026 Cox Media Group