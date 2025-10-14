Charlotte shopping center hit by string of break-ins, multiple stores damaged

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a string of break-ins at the Arboretum Shopping Center.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers received several calls from the shopping center along Pineville-Matthews Road.

Luke Park, manager of TLC Cleaners, said it was the worst day of his life, after the break-ins left several stores damaged and cash missing.

Police say the thieves smashed through storefronts of multiple businesses, including Sephora, the ABC Store, and a cell phone repair shop.

“From what we were told, it was an aluminum baseball bat,” Park told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “When we got here, a bunch of other owners were here because similar things happened across the board."

One store owner says surveillance cameras captured five masked burglars leaving behind a trail of damage.

This is the third Charlotte shopping center targeted in the past several weeks. Last month, there were smash-and-grabs at Park Road Shopping Center and Ballantyne Village.

“It’s kind of like, why?” Park said. “What was the thought process of doing all this? Most businesses these days are cash-free, not much cash to go around.”

Police reports show the suspects got away with cash, a register, and men’s fragrance products.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD if they have any suspects or surveillance video from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Business owners speak out after string of south Charlotte break-ins

Business owners speak out after string of south Charlotte break-ins

©2025 Cox Media Group