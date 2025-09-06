Several Park Road stores open after overnight break-ins

CHARLOTTE — At least four stores were broken into overnight on Saturday. That same morning, each store reopened.

An employee at one of the stores told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson that five storefronts in the Park Road Shopping Center were broken into overnight.

Channel 9 has confirmed that glass was broken at BikeSource, Orangetheory, Bluemercury, and Dolce Lusso.

Employees at all four of those stores told Channel 9 that they are open.

An Orangetheory employee said classes ran on schedule and it is business as usual today.

A BikeSource employee told Channel 9 that nothing was stolen. The store does not keep cash.

On the glass storefront of Bluemercury, there is a sign indicating that the store does not keep cash either.

Channel 9 is reaching out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information.

No additional details have been made available.

