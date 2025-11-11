Charlotte Solid Waste Services to operate as scheduled on Veterans Day

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Solid Waste Services will collect residential curbside garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulky waste as scheduled on Tuesday, despite the city being closed for Veterans Day.

Residents are reminded to place their carts at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on collection day. This week is designated as a green recycling collection week.

Residents can find their collection day by visiting the city’s property tool, My Charlotte Lookup. By entering their address, they can be reminded of what day of the week they receive service and whether it is an orange or green recycling week.

For more information, residents can visit the Solid Waste Services web pages.

