Charlotte Sports Foundation shares figures on funding brought in by major sports events

CHARLOTTE — Recent numbers show how much money major sporting events bring to the Queen City.

Officials with the Charlotte Sports Foundation say events in 2023 had an economic impact of almost $80 million.

The events included the Iowa-Virginia Tech basketball game and the Jumpman Invitational.

In addition to the $80 million, the CSF says both events generated nearly $43 million in direct spending and about $2.5 million in taxes.

More than 16 million people tuned in to watch the games on television.

