Charlotte St. Jude Walk raising money for kids battling cancer

CHARLOTTE — This weekend, Charlotte residents will participate in the annual St. Jude Walk to support families of children battling cancer.

The walk, which begins at First Ward Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, aims to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude’s mission of ensuring no child fights cancer alone.

“We can provide cutting-edge, groundbreaking research and care that really isn’t available at many places,” said Dr. Holly Edington, who works at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

Edington’s journey to the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic began in her childhood, inspired by her parents who fostered children and encouraged her to give back.

The Charlotte clinic is one of only eight in the nation, offering unique access to clinical trials and a special childhood oncology group.

On Saturday, families filled with survivors will walk 1- and 3-mile routes, with the longer route passing by the clinic where doctors like Edington treat children diagnosed with cancer.

Participants in the walk will not be charged a fee, and the event is open to everyone.

“It’s hard to do what we do every day because you are walking with people through some of the hardest times in their life. But honestly, I see it as an immense privilege,” Edington said.

