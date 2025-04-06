Charlotte suburbs abuzz with development activity

CHARLOTTE — The towns and suburbs surrounding Charlotte were a hub of development activity in March.

In Huntersville alone, a couple of major projects moved forward last month. A rezoning that will allow for a $200 million expansion of Birkdale Village, adding more retail and office space as well as apartments and a hotel, got a green light from the Huntersville Board of Commissioners.

Also, the town’s planning board recommended rezoning approval of a mixed-use project on Old Statesville Road near the proposed Red Line commuter rail. Named Station South, it calls for 348 residential units and around 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

And a residential rental community in downtown Huntersville is nearing completion.

In the University City area, a rezoning request is in motion on Neal Road for a development with as many as 324 apartments and 73 attached townhomes.

In Indian Trail, homebuilder Taylor Morrison has opened sales for the final phase of Esplanade at Northgate, a nearly 200-unit age-restricted development.

And in Fort Mill, a 232-unit apartment project that’s part of the Wilson Farms mixed-use development recently finished construction. That’s as plans stalled for a redevelopment of the former Charlotte Knights stadium site, owned by The Cato Corp.

Plans continue to progress or emerge on major developments around center city as well.

Read more here.

WATCH: New homes could be coming to proposed Red Line stop in Huntersville

New homes could be coming to proposed Red Line stop in Huntersville

©2025 Cox Media Group