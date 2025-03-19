New homes could be coming to proposed Red Line stop in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Members of the Huntersville Town Commission voted Tuesday to greenlight the controversial Birkdale Village expansion project.

Now, Channel 9′s Erika Jackson has learned there are new talks about another possible development near a proposed Red Line.

Station South would be on the other side of I-77, along a proposed Red Line rail stop.

Peak Development has asked the town to rezone more than 20 acres of land on Old Statesville Road north of Sam Furr Road.

The project would include nearly 350 multifamily homes, business space, a pedestrian village, and a 25,000 square foot parking deck.

It would be adjacent to the proposed Sam Furr Red Line rail station.

Red Line rail stop could come to Huntersville

If the funding is not approved for that Red Line stop, the plan’s ‘option B’ would remove the parking deck.

The developer will present their plans to the Huntersville planning board on Tuesday.

Ahead at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News, we’ll share mixed reaction from locals about this project.

WATCH BELOW: New bill seeks to regulate short-term rentals in cities and towns

New bill seeks to regulate short-term rentals in cities and towns

©2025 Cox Media Group