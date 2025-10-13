Charlotte Symphony Orchestra introduces new logo

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra has a new logo, but it’s not one you can see.

It’s one you can hear.

It’s called a sonic logo. It’s a sort of signature like, what you hear when you turn on a Netflix show.

The symphony’s music director Kwamé Ryan said they believe this is the first logo of its kind for an orchestra.

You’ll be able to hear it during their broadcast, on social media, and at their concerts.

