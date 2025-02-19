Orchestra returning to Charlotte Theatre

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra is heading back to where it all began for a special spring gala.

The CSO will return to the Charlotte Theatre on March 28.

They will be among the first groups to perform in the newly renovated space.

The Carolina Theatre has been under construction since 2018.

The massive project was funded by donors, the city of Charlotte, and Mecklenburg County.

Tickets for the Charlotte Symphony’s spring concert are now on sale.

