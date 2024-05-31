Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops series sizzles in June

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Symphony is set to bring its Summer Pops series to SouthPark soon.

This year’s Summer Pops series features four concerts at Symphony Park, including the popular patriotic performance “Celebrate America!” featuring fireworks.

The Summer Pops series at Symphony Park:

June 9 — Sonidos Latinos: Latin Sounds

Experience the passion and energy of music by iconic Latin composers and works inspired by the rich tapestry of Latin sounds.

June 16 — A Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate Juneteenth as the symphony honors African American musical heritage with works by Scott Joplin, Louis Armstrong, and more.

June 23 — Music from the Movies

Relive magical musical moments from some of the most popular family films including “The Lord of the Rings,” “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” and more.

June 30 — Celebrate America!

Join the Charlotte Symphony for an exciting salute to America with a night of patriotic favorites and iconic tunes highlighting our country’s diverse musical heritage — all topped off with a fireworks finale.

Summer Pops concerts are held at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall at 4400 Sharon Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. Prelude performances begin at 7 p.m. and the symphony starts at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets for Summer Pops are on sale now at charlottesymphony.org/summer. Pre-purchased general admission tickets for “Sonidos Latinos: Latin Sounds,” “A Juneteenth Celebration,” and “Music from the Movies” are $15 for adults and $5 for youth (ages 13-18). “Celebrate America” is $18 for adults and $5 for youth. Children 12 and under are admitted free but will need a ticket to attend.

Prices increase for day-of purchases.

Parking at Symphony Park is free.

Check out the Summer Pops FAQ for information on what items are allowed, parking, and other questions.

