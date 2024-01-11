Charlotte tech CEO buys Cornelius home for nearly $2.5 million

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The CEO of one of Charlotte’s largest fintech companies has added to his residential real estate holdings in Cornelius.

Michael Praeger, the co-founder and chief executive officer of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., and wife Cindy, a fellow entrepreneur, purchased a home on Schooner Drive for $2.47 million in mid-December, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

That modern-style home, built in 2022, sits on a 1.2-acre lot with a pool and spa. At more than 4,500 square feet, it has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

