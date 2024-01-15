Charlotte teen runs successful campaign to help the homeless

CHARLOTTE — A 14-year-old Charlotte teen has been hard at work giving back to those experiencing homelessness in the Queen City.

“My mission for Jaylan’s Journey is to help people in need, help people in my community,” said Jaylan Henderson.

Henderson saves his money every year to buy hats, scarves, and gloves.

“I feel sad for them,” Henderson said. “I kept on praying for them every single day. (I) just wanted to do something about it.”

His goal is to keep those less fortunate warm during the winter season.

Henderson decided to not take a day off and work on a day reserved for service.

“He said that he felt like Dr. Martin Luther King would be working on his birthday, that he wouldn’t be at home,” said La’Gina McClinton, Henderson’s mother. “That’s why he said he wanted to do it on MLK’s birthday.

McClinton said her son first told her about his campaign, Join Jaylan’s Journey, four years ago.

“I have a giving heart,” the mother said. “So just to see my child carrying my legacy. It really meant a whole lot to me.”

McClinton said each year they’re able to give out more items than the previous year.

“It definitely has grown over the years,” she said. “I think the first year, we had about enough items for 200 people. Now we’re about 500.”

“I know we can’t save the world, but to be able to help someone or some families,” McClinton said.

Henderson hopes to continue to grow his campaign.

“I will hope to be able to help people to afford their own homes,” Henderson said.

