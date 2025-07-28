Charlotte teen sues boarding school over fatal prom night crash

A Charlotte teenager is suing Christ School, a private boarding school in Asheville, for negligence following a fatal car crash on prom night, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

The lawsuit alleges Christ School student William Neumann, of Augusta, Georgia, was driving at 115 mph while using his phone when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The fatal crash happened on April 6, 2024, on Interstate 40 in Asheville.

The crash resulted in injuries to the plaintiff and the deaths of two others, including 16-year-old Sophie Gordon, a student from Myers Park High School.

Sophie Gordon 16-year-old Sophie Gordon, of Charlotte, and Robert Fox, of Wilmette, Illinois died in the crash. (WSOC)

According to the lawsuit, the driver’s mother had instructed the school not to give him access to car keys. However, the school allegedly failed to enforce its policy that requires students to turn in their car keys.

The teenager involved in the crash, Isabella Tarantelli, who was a Charlotte Catholic School student at the time, is seeking a jury trial, according to the lawsuit filed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Neumann has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving, according to warrants.

