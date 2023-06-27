Charlotte tops Raleigh and Durham on list of best cities for young professionals

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s major metros are once again being named among the best cities to live in in the U.S., with Charlotte coming out ahead of its Triangle counterparts on a new ranking.

U.S. News & World Report puts the Queen City at No. 9 on its recent list of the best places for young professionals to live. Raleigh and Durham fall just outside the top 10, sharing the No. 11 spot.

The ranking looked at the 150 most populous metro areas in the country in determining where local job markets, quality of life (desirability) and affordability matched up best for Gen Z.

The weighted scoring system put the most emphasis on job market.

Keep reading here.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘My eyes have been open’: Personal stories inspire CMPD interns)

‘My eyes have been open’: Personal stories inspire CMPD interns

©2023 Cox Media Group