More than a dozen Charlotte-area restaurants make Yelp list of the best in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — More than a dozen Charlotte-area restaurants have landed on Yelp’s inaugural list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat in the Carolinas.”

The list features a diverse range of cuisines, with barbecue, Southern comfort and soul food making the cut as well as globally inspired fare from the likes of India, Japan, the Middle East and Vietnam. Restaurants were identified and ranked using multiple factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 31. When available, those included have a passing health score as of March 31.

Harriet’s Hamburgers and Geno D’s Pizza landed in the top 10, taking the No. 9 and No. 10 slots, respectively.

Check out the rest of the list here.

