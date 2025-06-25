Charlotte transit bill clears major hurdle, one step from governor’s desk

CHARLOTTE — House Bill 948, once given 50-50 odds to even be heard, has now passed both chambers of the General Assembly overwhelmingly.

Mecklenburg County voters should feel confident they’ll get a say in their transit future after the bill passed its second reading.

It’s another monumental vote for Charlotte’s future. The North Carolina Senate voted, 41-4, to allow Mecklenburg County to place a sales tax increase referendum on this November’s ballot. If approved, the money will bring more rail, roads, and bus service to the region.

“We are experiencing longer commutes, more car accidents, higher car insurance premiums, more pedestrian accidents and less revenue to address our crumbling infrastructure,” said Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed, D-Mecklenburg.

The Senate will have to take one more vote on the bill. It will then head back to the House for a final vote, which then will be sent to Gov. Josh Stein for his signature.

If signed, the next step will be the Mecklenburg County commissioners officially voting to place the referendum on the ballot.

Voters will then have the ultimate say in the November elections.

“It gives Mecklenburg County the ability to raise local funds for roads and public transportation which is a vital need because we have a whole lot of traffic coming into Charlotte every day,” said Sen. Joyce Waddell, D-Mecklenburg.

No state senators voiced opposition to the bill. One suggested Mecklenburg County’s plan could be replicated in other counties.

“We believe this is something that could be done in other communities across the state,” said Sen. David Craven, R-Anson.

Mecklenburg County’s sales tax rate is currently 7.25%.

This bill would allow voters to decide whether to raise it to 8.25%, which would be the highest in the state.

However, leaders said it would generate about $20 billion over the next 30 years for transit.

