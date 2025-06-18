Local

House approves Mecklenburg County sales tax for transit

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Mecklenburg County transit bill
The North Carolina House overwhelmingly approved, 102-6, Mecklenburg County’s sales tax increase referendum for transit.

“Traffic adds to frustration, congestion and just grumpy people,” said Rep. Tricia Cotham, R-NC 105. “We see it every day and I know this will help (in) Mecklenburg.

The House will take one more procedural vote on the bill before it moves to the Senate.

All members of the Mecklenburg County delegation voted in favor of the bill except for Carolyn Logan, D-NC District 101, who was absent.

