Charlotte travel baseball team wins prestigious Cooperstown tournament

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte travel baseball team is the winner of a prestigious 12 and under baseball tournament.

Canes Finest defeated Test Black of Austin, Texas 5-4 to win the Cooperstown Dreams Park championship on June 21. Canes-Finest had to win its way through an 80-team single elimination bracket after playing a week’s worth of games. Canes Finest was the 18 seed. Test Black was the 1 seed.

Cooperstown Dreams Park attracts the nation’s top youth baseball teams each summer. Past players in the tournament include Bryce Harper, Jacob deGrom and Mike Trout.

Canes Finest is coached by Nick Davis and Justin Antoncic. The players of Canes Finest are Tanner Baird, Karsen Dodd, Chase Hemric, Ethan Hill, Brady Kerr, Michael Marelli, Landen McElhinny, Zac McLoughlin, Kameron Stoney, Colt Tatum, Maddux Telmanik and Corban Thomas.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Help give back’: Top high school outfielder adds diversity through baseball clinic)

‘Help give back’: Top high school outfielder adds diversity through baseball clinic

©2023 Cox Media Group