Charlotte to vote on converting hotel into 117 housing units for veterans

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will decide whether a southwest Charlotte hotel can be converted into housing for veterans.

The national nonprofit for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation wants to convert the Sonesta Extended Stay Hotel on Forest Pine Drive into 117 apartments for veterans.

The nonprofit is planning to renovate the hotel and add comprehensive services for veterans.

No taxpayer dollars are being sought.

